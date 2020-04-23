KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 23rd

A few clouds for this Thursday with highs in the low 90s and a few upper 80s. The same weather pattern holds up for Friday. Early on Saturday a cold front moves across the state. For the Concho Valley we stay dry with highs getting into the mid 70s and a few upper 70s. Saturday is the one cool day before summer like conditions come back.

90s for highs for most of next week. A dry line adds a few clouds and low chance of showers on Tuesday. The front moves through the Concho Valley giving a bit more showers on Wednesday and highs back into the upper 80s.