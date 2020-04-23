KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few clouds for this Thursday with highs in the low 90s and a few upper 80s. The same weather pattern holds up for Friday. Early on Saturday a cold front moves across the state. For the Concho Valley we stay dry with highs getting into the mid 70s and a few upper 70s. Saturday is the one cool day before summer like conditions come back.

90s for highs for most of next week. A dry line adds a few clouds and low chance of showers on Tuesday. The front moves through the Concho Valley giving a bit more showers on Wednesday and highs back into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.