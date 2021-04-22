KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 22nd

Mostly cloudy and skies have kept our temperatures on the cool side. Highs only got to the low 60s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s as warm air continues into the area. Friday a warm front brings highs into the 80s along with rain and storm chances. The timing of the rain is looking to be late afternoon. There is a marginal risk for some severe thunderstorms. Most of these storms are staying in the Eastern part of the Concho Valley.

Saturday has a slight cool down of upper 70s. Next week we setup for a warm and quiet weather pattern. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few areas could get into the low 90s. A dry line and cold front brings our next rain Tuesday. With the warm air we could possibly see another round of strong storms.