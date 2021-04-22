KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 22nd

Mostly cloudy and skies have kept our temperatures on the cool side. Highs only got to the low 60s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s as warm air continues into the area. Friday a warm front brings highs into the 80s along with rain and storm chances. The timing of the rain is looking to be late afternoon. There is a marginal risk for some severe thunderstorms. Most of these storms are staying in the Eastern part of the Concho Valley.

Saturday has a slight cool down of upper 70s. Next week we setup for a warm and quiet weather pattern. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few areas could get into the low 90s. A dry line and cold front brings our next rain Tuesday. With the warm air we could possibly see another round of strong storms.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 59° 55°

Friday

84° / 56°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 47% 84° 56°

Saturday

83° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 83° 53°

Sunday

92° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 92° 65°

Monday

92° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 92° 68°

Tuesday

90° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 90° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 79° 52°

Cloudy

San Angelo

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

58°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

56°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.