KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 16th

A windy and warm day with highs that got to the upper 70s and a few places seeing 80. The timing of the cold front doesn’t give much room to warm up on Friday. Highs barely get to the low 60s and windy conditions throughout the day.

The weekend a low pressure brings warm temperatures and some storms late Saturday and early Sunday. Temperatures get back to the 80s and stay warm through the upcoming week. Tuesday being the warmest day with upper 80s and a few spots hitting 90. A quick low pressure systems move through the state on Wednesday. This pressure brings rain chances but doesn’t cool down the Concho Valley that much.