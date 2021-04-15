KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 15th

Its been a cloudy, rainy and cold Thursday. Temperatures were in the low to mid 60s. The southern parts of the Concho Valley saw some strong to severe thunderstorms. In the evening and overnight we see light showers and drizzle across the area. Lows get down to the upper 60. Early Friday morning isolated showers quickly move across the northern part of the Concho Valley. The rest of the day stays dry with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s.

A cold front on Saturday brings highs back down to the low 60s. A small warm up on Monday in the upper 60s before another cold front on Tuesday. After the cold front temperatures slowly get back to normal for this time of year.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 57°
Fog
Fog 0% 59° 57°

Friday

79° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 79° 45°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 61° 43°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 67° 45°

Monday

69° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 69° 47°

Tuesday

70° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 70° 39°

Wednesday

75° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 75° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

61°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

61°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
61°

61°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
61°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
62°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
62°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
63°

63°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
63°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
76°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°
Cloudy

Robert Lee

57°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

61°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Eden

59°F Fog Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

