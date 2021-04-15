KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 15th

Its been a cloudy, rainy and cold Thursday. Temperatures were in the low to mid 60s. The southern parts of the Concho Valley saw some strong to severe thunderstorms. In the evening and overnight we see light showers and drizzle across the area. Lows get down to the upper 60. Early Friday morning isolated showers quickly move across the northern part of the Concho Valley. The rest of the day stays dry with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s.

A cold front on Saturday brings highs back down to the low 60s. A small warm up on Monday in the upper 60s before another cold front on Tuesday. After the cold front temperatures slowly get back to normal for this time of year.