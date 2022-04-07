Another cool day across the Concho Valley with winds out of the north. Temperatures stayed in the 70s once again, with gusty conditions at times. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s with clear skies remaining in place.

Headed out to San Angelo Rodeo, temperatures will cool down into the 50 before midnight so you may need a light jacket if you are headed out the midway afterwards.

Friday, similar conditions but winds will begin to taper off and slowly turns out of the south and kicks off a warming trend going into the weekend. Saturday, breezy conditions return as winds increase during the afternoon hours with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

Sunday breezy winds will continue with afternoon highs peaking into the 90s. Some cloud coverage will begin to move into the region.

Hot to start next week with afternoon highs in the 90s, but a cold front will arrive into the area by mid week dropping temperatures back down into the 80s. Rain chances will remain sparse as the greatest rain chances will stay off to the northeast towards the Metroplex. Some storms will strong to severe at times.