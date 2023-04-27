Picture perfect weather across the region as skies cleared out behind the cold front. Temperatures drop by 10 degree for most of the area as winds turned out of the south. Lows will dip back down into the mid 50s overnight and into the early morning hours.

Friday, another cold front and another round of possible severe storms. The great threat for severe weather will stay off to the east. One or two thunderstorms will be possible into far southeastern parts of the Concho Valley with the biggest weather concern remaining large hail and strong winds. The cold front will also bring another shot of some reinforcing cold air into Central Texas.

This weekend will clear up and begin to slowing climb back up into the upper 80s and low 90s by next week.