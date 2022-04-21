Another hot day across the Concho Valley with temperatures climbing to the 90s despite the cloudy start to the day. Cloud began dissipating around the lunch time hours with winds staying consistently breezy from the south. Wind gust have been getting up into the upper 20 and lower 30 MPH range. Temperatures tonight will also stay on the warmer side with overnight lows falling into the 60s and lower 70s.

The latest drought update released today didn’t bring any good news as now the entire Concho Valley is in some sort of drought condition with the drier parts in the southeast.

Hopefully some drought relief can be made this weekend as a cold front moves into the region, bringing some cooler temperatures and more importantly, much needed rain. The rain chances begin to increase Saturday evening, with widespread showers and storms expected throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday as well. Some storms could reach severe criteria but the greatest severe threat will remain to the northwest of the area. Rainfall totals could land anywhere between 1-2 inches of rain over the next week, with the higher total more likely in the southeastern Concho Valley.