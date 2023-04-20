A warm, humid and windy start to this Thursday morning as some of those early morning clouds developed throughout the day.

Gustier than normal conditions brought in dusty and hazy visibility around the afternoon resulting in severe weather conditions to develop east of the Concho Valley near Runhels county.

With more humidity and dust in the air, expect more cloud development closer to those dinner to sunset time frame and then a gradual drop in winds out of the north around 5-10 MPH as those night time skies start to clear up with the potential for a shower or two across the region overnight.

Friday expect winds to be a bit more from the west as another system makes its way over the Rockies and with it, some of that much needed rain.