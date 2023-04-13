Cooler start this morning as those clear skies allowed those lows to drop down into the mid 50s.

Temperatures quickly got up into the mid 80s by early afternoon with a few clouds working their way in and a light breeze from time to time. Winds will pick up into the evening and overnight hours from the south 15-20 miles per hours with gust reaching up to 30.

Friday and into the weekend, similar weather conditions persist with mostly clear skies and above average temperatures. A low pressure system will pass to the north of the region along the northern plains. Slight dip in the temperatures for the weekend but still staying close to average.

Next week, some spotty showers will be possible to start the week with but will begin to clear up with another rebuild of high pressure into the state.