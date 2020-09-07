KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday, September the 6th

A warm day with a cool evening of low 70s. The start of the week looks different compared to the end of the week. Upper 90s for highs and dry for Monday before a cold front on Tuesday. Tuesday’s cold front brings late showers and storms into Wednesday.

Wednesday along with the rain chances temperatures cool down significantly. Monday and Tuesday highs are in the 90s. After the cold front highs are in the 70s for the rest of the week. The high slowly start to warm up into the 80s. We stay below our average for this time of year.