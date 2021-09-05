KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 5th

The cold front has moved into the northern parts of the Concho Valley. Scattered thunderstorms developed for some of the northern counties. The front will continue to move slowly to the south as the evening progresses, but as the area gets past sunset a lot of the storms will begin to die out with the loss of daytime heating. Temperatures got up into the mid to upper 90s for much of the area, expected lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Labor Day, another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible with slightly cooler temperatures. Afternoon high will stay in the lower 90s, with overnight lows falling into the 60s. Storms will begin to develop during the afternoon hours and quiet down in the evening hours.

Tuesday-Friday, high pressure will settle in behind the cold front allowing the area to dry out and mostly clear skies to return. As the high pressure builds to the north over Oklahoma, temperatures will rapidly climb back into the upper 90s and even some 100s.