KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 5th

Weather

The cold front has moved into the northern parts of the Concho Valley. Scattered thunderstorms developed for some of the northern counties. The front will continue to move slowly to the south as the evening progresses, but as the area gets past sunset a lot of the storms will begin to die out with the loss of daytime heating. Temperatures got up into the mid to upper 90s for much of the area, expected lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Labor Day, another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible with slightly cooler temperatures. Afternoon high will stay in the lower 90s, with overnight lows falling into the 60s. Storms will begin to develop during the afternoon hours and quiet down in the evening hours.

Tuesday-Friday, high pressure will settle in behind the cold front allowing the area to dry out and mostly clear skies to return. As the high pressure builds to the north over Oklahoma, temperatures will rapidly climb back into the upper 90s and even some 100s.

Clear

San Angelo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.