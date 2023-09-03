We hit 103 degrees today for our afternoon high here in San Angelo. This continues our trend of seeing above average temps as well as the triple digits. Skies have been sunny with few clouds across the Concho Valley for our Sunday afternoon. As we go into our evening our temps will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s once again for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead to our Labor Day we will see almost identical conditions to what we saw today. Triple digits for our afternoon highs and sunny skies for our Monday. Wind will be out of the south southwest around 15 mph. Evening temps return to the possible upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.