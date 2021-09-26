KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 26th

A quiet and warm weekend comes to a close. The area saw some upper 80s and lower 90s for afternoon highs with some high clouds that moved into the area during the afternoon hours.

One more day under the influence of high pressure, Monday will begin to see clouds and moisture moving into the region from the Gulf of Mexico. Slight chance for an isolated showers or storms in the western parts of the viewing area. We have seen them form well off to the west, but as the high pressure begin to slide off to the east, that could allow some of the those storms to move into the area late on Monday night.

Tuesday, the weather pattern changes and isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Some heavy rainfall could be associated with this storms, and as a result, local flooding can be possible.

Thursday and Friday, showers and storms become more widespread and numerous throughout the state of Texas, with several area high schools starting district play, don’t forget to have the rain gear nearby if you head out to the games.

Next weekend, rain chances will begin to decrease and the widespread rain becomes more isolated in nature, only 30-40% chances for next weekend.

The month of September is usually the 2nd wettest month of the year for the area, with about `2.5 inches of rain, this last week could be playing catch up as some areas could see between 1-3 inches of rain over the next seven days.