KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 26th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A quiet and warm weekend comes to a close. The area saw some upper 80s and lower 90s for afternoon highs with some high clouds that moved into the area during the afternoon hours.

One more day under the influence of high pressure, Monday will begin to see clouds and moisture moving into the region from the Gulf of Mexico. Slight chance for an isolated showers or storms in the western parts of the viewing area. We have seen them form well off to the west, but as the high pressure begin to slide off to the east, that could allow some of the those storms to move into the area late on Monday night.

Tuesday, the weather pattern changes and isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Some heavy rainfall could be associated with this storms, and as a result, local flooding can be possible.

Thursday and Friday, showers and storms become more widespread and numerous throughout the state of Texas, with several area high schools starting district play, don’t forget to have the rain gear nearby if you head out to the games.

Next weekend, rain chances will begin to decrease and the widespread rain becomes more isolated in nature, only 30-40% chances for next weekend.

The month of September is usually the 2nd wettest month of the year for the area, with about `2.5 inches of rain, this last week could be playing catch up as some areas could see between 1-3 inches of rain over the next seven days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News