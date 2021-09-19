KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 19th

Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the Concho Valley to finish the weekend. Calm winds with mostly clear skies but a change in the weather pattern is in store. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Monday, hot and breezy as southerly winds bring in more hout air ahead of the cold front. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Some locations could top the triple digit mark during the afternoon hours. The daily record for San Angelo’s high temperatures is 102 degrees set back in 2017. The area will be heating up close to that mark.

Tuesday, the cold front arrives, temperatures will begin to plummet given how hot Monday is expected to be. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the 80s with breezy winds from the north keeping things much cooler. Some isolated rain showers and storms will be possible, but the majority of the rain in Texas will be off to the east and south of the Concho Valley.

Tropics remain active with now two tropical storms. Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose both located in the Atlantic and well off to the east. Neither storm is expected to create any significant impacts to land.

Latest tracks for both Tropical Storm Peter and Rose

Clear

San Angelo

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

