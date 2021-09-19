KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 19th

Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the Concho Valley to finish the weekend. Calm winds with mostly clear skies but a change in the weather pattern is in store. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Monday, hot and breezy as southerly winds bring in more hout air ahead of the cold front. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Some locations could top the triple digit mark during the afternoon hours. The daily record for San Angelo’s high temperatures is 102 degrees set back in 2017. The area will be heating up close to that mark.

Tuesday, the cold front arrives, temperatures will begin to plummet given how hot Monday is expected to be. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the 80s with breezy winds from the north keeping things much cooler. Some isolated rain showers and storms will be possible, but the majority of the rain in Texas will be off to the east and south of the Concho Valley.

Tropics remain active with now two tropical storms. Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose both located in the Atlantic and well off to the east. Neither storm is expected to create any significant impacts to land.