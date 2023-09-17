We continued our below average temps once again on this Sunday afternoon. We reached an afternoon high of 87 degrees here in San Angelo. Skies have been partly cloudy. As we go into our evening hours our temps will cool all the way to our low and mid 60s for our overnight lows across the Concho Valley. Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will be out of the east northeast around 5 mph and shift out of the south after we pass midnight.

As we start our workweek we will see temps further their increase, jumping back to the 90s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout our afternoon. Winds will be out south around 5 mph. As we pass sunset we will gradually cool to the mid to upper 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the nighttime hours. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.