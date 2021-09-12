KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 12th

Hot and Hazy for Concho Valley to finish up the weekend. Temperatures were able to climb into the lower 90s and upper 80s this afternoon. Tonight low will dip back into the upper 50s and lower 60s, as the area slowly starts to feel more and more like fall.

Tropical Storms Nicholas was named in the Gulf of Mexico today. Winds are at 40 mph and it tracking to the north towards the Texas coast. Most of the rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas will stay just off to our east, but there will be chances from some isolated showers and storms as the outer feeder bands move into the area. Mason, Junction, Brady, and Menard will be the most likely to see any rain due to the proximity to the storms projected path. Showers could move in late on Monday and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The rest of the Concho Valley and week ahead will look to stay relatively quiet with temperatures in the lower 90s for afternoon highs and lows in the 60s. The increased moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas will produce some clouds during the first half of the work week, but as the week continues high pressure will rebuild into the area.