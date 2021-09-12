KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 12th

Hot and Hazy for Concho Valley to finish up the weekend. Temperatures were able to climb into the lower 90s and upper 80s this afternoon. Tonight low will dip back into the upper 50s and lower 60s, as the area slowly starts to feel more and more like fall.

Tropical Storms Nicholas was named in the Gulf of Mexico today. Winds are at 40 mph and it tracking to the north towards the Texas coast. Most of the rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas will stay just off to our east, but there will be chances from some isolated showers and storms as the outer feeder bands move into the area. Mason, Junction, Brady, and Menard will be the most likely to see any rain due to the proximity to the storms projected path. Showers could move in late on Monday and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The rest of the Concho Valley and week ahead will look to stay relatively quiet with temperatures in the lower 90s for afternoon highs and lows in the 60s. The increased moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas will produce some clouds during the first half of the work week, but as the week continues high pressure will rebuild into the area.

Fair

San Angelo

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

