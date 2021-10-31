KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday, October the 31st

It was warm throughout the day with a nice cool evening for Trick or Treating. Monday will be a warm to start the month of November, but a cold front will move into the area on Tuesday pulling those temperatures down and bringing rain chances to the area for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, the region begins to dry out and clear skies return to the forecast but the cooler temperatures will continue to linger into the weekend, setting some great weather for the Veteran’s Parade in downtown San Angelo.