KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday, October the 31st

It was warm throughout the day with a nice cool evening for Trick or Treating. Monday will be a warm to start the month of November, but a cold front will move into the area on Tuesday pulling those temperatures down and bringing rain chances to the area for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, the region begins to dry out and clear skies return to the forecast but the cooler temperatures will continue to linger into the weekend, setting some great weather for the Veteran’s Parade in downtown San Angelo.

Clear

San Angelo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Generally clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

