We received some showers across the Concho Valley today. Afternoon highs reached the mid 80s again, and we will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight for our overnight lows.

Tomorrow for Columbus day we will continue our rain chances at 40%, but these showers will stay mostly in the northwestern counties, and the showers will move northeast. Our afternoon highs will still reach the mid 80s and overnight lows will cool down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday we will start to dry out, and we will get breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. Our temperatures are going to stay in the mid 80s for afternoon highs and overnight lows will return to the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a little warmer with afternoon highs reaching into the 90s, but breezy conditions will continue. A slight cold front will come through Wednesday night dropping our overnight lows to the mid 50s.

Thursday our temperatures will drop slightly with afternoon highs returning back to the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. These slightly above average conditions will continue for the rest of the week.