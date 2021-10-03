KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday October 3rd

Cloudy and misty start to the day, as we got into the afternoon hours, a couple of isolated showers started to develop but didn’t last long due to the unfavorable environment. The high clouds did persist throughout the day for most of the Concho Valley. Despite the clouds coverage, the area still warmed up into the mid 80s for afternoon highs.

Tonight, some high clouds will continue to linger in the area, the southern counties and areas I-10 will continue to see the high clouds the longest due to the subtropical jet moving over southern Texas. Temperatures will still cool off nicely hitting the lower 60s and upper 50s for most of the area.

The week ahead, temperatures will steadily increase throughout the week as the cooler air begin to get replace with warm air from the south. High pressure will build in over the central plains allowing mostly clear skies to dominate the majority of the forecast period.

Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

