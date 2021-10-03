KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday October 3rd

Cloudy and misty start to the day, as we got into the afternoon hours, a couple of isolated showers started to develop but didn’t last long due to the unfavorable environment. The high clouds did persist throughout the day for most of the Concho Valley. Despite the clouds coverage, the area still warmed up into the mid 80s for afternoon highs.

Tonight, some high clouds will continue to linger in the area, the southern counties and areas I-10 will continue to see the high clouds the longest due to the subtropical jet moving over southern Texas. Temperatures will still cool off nicely hitting the lower 60s and upper 50s for most of the area.

The week ahead, temperatures will steadily increase throughout the week as the cooler air begin to get replace with warm air from the south. High pressure will build in over the central plains allowing mostly clear skies to dominate the majority of the forecast period.