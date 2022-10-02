Afternoon highs for today were slightly cooler for the Concho Valley, only reaching the upper 80s. We will cool down into the mid 50s again tonight for overnight lows.

Tomorrow, starting your work week, temperatures will be fairly similar to today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows dropping into the upper 80s.

The rest of your work week follows this trend with highs continuing in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50 and lower 60s.

Next weekend we drop a tad with highs in the low 80s, but lows remain in the upper 50s.