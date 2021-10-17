KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday October 17th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Concho Valley saw another cold start to the day with several locations getting down to the lower 40s and upper 30s. San Angelo got down to 39 degree this morning, making to the first time below 40s since April 21st. The afternoon warmed into the lower 70s and saw some increased upper level clouds for most of the day.

Monday winds will turn from the south allowing the beginning of a warming trend throughout the majority of the week, temperatures will climb into mid 70s to start off the work week and overnight lows will also begin to increase throughout the week.

Wednesday, the warming trend flattens and the area settles into mid 80s for afternoon highs and 50s for lows. That will put the area about spot on with our average temperatures for this time of year.

Cold front moving trough the central plains will stay well off to our north, cutting down the rain chances and opportunity for some cooler air to work its way into the central part of the state.

All in all, a quiet pattern expected for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

53°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News