KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday October 17th

The Concho Valley saw another cold start to the day with several locations getting down to the lower 40s and upper 30s. San Angelo got down to 39 degree this morning, making to the first time below 40s since April 21st. The afternoon warmed into the lower 70s and saw some increased upper level clouds for most of the day.

Monday winds will turn from the south allowing the beginning of a warming trend throughout the majority of the week, temperatures will climb into mid 70s to start off the work week and overnight lows will also begin to increase throughout the week.

Wednesday, the warming trend flattens and the area settles into mid 80s for afternoon highs and 50s for lows. That will put the area about spot on with our average temperatures for this time of year.

Cold front moving trough the central plains will stay well off to our north, cutting down the rain chances and opportunity for some cooler air to work its way into the central part of the state.

All in all, a quiet pattern expected for the next 7 days.