Temperatures dropped today only reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s for much of the Concho Valley. We received some showers as well across the area. We will continue our rain chances tonight as we drop into the 50s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow the showers will stick around and our afternoon highs will drop to the lower 60s. Showers start to dissipate late Monday night our overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Tuesday we will see a decrease in rain chances yet skies will remain cloudy. We will continue our afternoon highs in the lower to mid 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

Temperature highs will increase into the 70s for Wednesday and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Afternoon highs for Thursday return to the 80s as we dry out and have sunny conditions.