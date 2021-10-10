KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday October 10th

Warm and Windy! The dry line pushed through the area this afternoon, that sparked some isolated showers and storms as it moved into the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Temperatures got up into the mid 90s for some locations. Storms will continue tracking off to the east through the evening hours and windy conditions and some blowing dust moving in behind it. Overnight the cold front finally arrives dropping lows down into the 50s for much of the region.

Columbus Day, cooler and calmer as the area settles down a bit, temperatures will only make it up into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs, and winds will from the southeast at 5 -10 MPH.

Tuesday, winds turn back from the southwest, meaning gusty winds in the afternoon and temperatures increasing back up to the 90s. The heat up is short lived as the second and stronger cold front arrives late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible late on Tuesday with cold front.

Wednesday and Thursday, much cooler with scattered rain chances throughout the entire area. Conditions will begin to dry out on Friday and the cooler temperatures will remain with afternoon highs in the 70s.

Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

63°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

