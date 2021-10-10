KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday October 10th

Warm and Windy! The dry line pushed through the area this afternoon, that sparked some isolated showers and storms as it moved into the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Temperatures got up into the mid 90s for some locations. Storms will continue tracking off to the east through the evening hours and windy conditions and some blowing dust moving in behind it. Overnight the cold front finally arrives dropping lows down into the 50s for much of the region.

Columbus Day, cooler and calmer as the area settles down a bit, temperatures will only make it up into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs, and winds will from the southeast at 5 -10 MPH.

Tuesday, winds turn back from the southwest, meaning gusty winds in the afternoon and temperatures increasing back up to the 90s. The heat up is short lived as the second and stronger cold front arrives late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible late on Tuesday with cold front.

Wednesday and Thursday, much cooler with scattered rain chances throughout the entire area. Conditions will begin to dry out on Friday and the cooler temperatures will remain with afternoon highs in the 70s.