KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday, November the 29th

A cloudy weekend with chilly temperatures that had highs only in the 50s. Overnight clouds take their time to clear out to Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Monday a bit warmer with mid to upper 50s. The Concho Valley highs continue to warm into Tuesday before another push of cold air.

End of the week, a high pressure sets up over the Rocky mountains along with an upper atmosphere trough. This allows for cold air to move south across the state. The Concho Valley will see highs back into the low 50s and overnight lows close to freezing.