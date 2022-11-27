Beautiful day as temps are starting to increase across the Concho Valley with afternoon highs ranging from the low 60s to low 70s. Winds are pretty calm and out of the north, but will turn out of the south southeast in the evening. Lows will continue to be chill tonight and in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow we will continue our warming trend as we get into the 70s for afternoon highs across the Concho Valley. Winds will pick up out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We will see a slight increase in cloud coverage though a still very sunny day. Lows only dropping to the 50s for lows.

An even warmer day for our Tuesday as highs jump into the upper 70s. Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 and gusts up to 25 mph. Lows for our Tuesday dropping back to the 30s as we have a cold front arriving,

This cold front really drops Wednesdays temps as we only see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds now out of the north northeast at 10-15 mph. As we go into Wednesday night our temps drop down to the upper 20s and low 30s, seeing below freezing for a few hours, so make sure you are prepared for this.