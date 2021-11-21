KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 21st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cold front has moved through the state, and temperatures are starting to fall in the Concho Valley. Highs today got up the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will dip into the lower 40s and upper 30s across the region.

Tomorrow, skies will clear as we go into the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will stay on the lighter side.

Tuesday, winds will turn out of the south and increase with some gust getting up to 30 MPH. Those southerly winds will also allow temperatures to begin to creep back up into the 70s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday another warm and windy day ahead of the cold front expected to arrive late and overnight into Thursday morning. Some isolated rain chances will be possible with the cold front but the Texas coastal region will see greater chance for rain if you plan to travel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

46°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Some clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

47°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

46°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Some clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

47°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News