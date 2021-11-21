KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 21st

The cold front has moved through the state, and temperatures are starting to fall in the Concho Valley. Highs today got up the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will dip into the lower 40s and upper 30s across the region.

Tomorrow, skies will clear as we go into the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will stay on the lighter side.

Tuesday, winds will turn out of the south and increase with some gust getting up to 30 MPH. Those southerly winds will also allow temperatures to begin to creep back up into the 70s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday another warm and windy day ahead of the cold front expected to arrive late and overnight into Thursday morning. Some isolated rain chances will be possible with the cold front but the Texas coastal region will see greater chance for rain if you plan to travel.