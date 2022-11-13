Seeing some slightly warmer temps today compared to what we saw yesterday. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the Concho Valley. Winds picking up out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. As we go into our overnight hours we will cool down into the low 40s for our lows. Winds will also continue, but shift out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow our afternoon highs will continue to increase, reaching the upper 60s for most of us. Winds will start out of the southeast at 5-10 mph in the morning, but get stronger as we head into the afternoon out of the west at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We’ll see some showers towards our eastern counties throughout the morning and evening hours that will continue to move east. A cold front will come through Monday night dropping overnight temps as freezing temps return with lows in the low 30s upper 20s. Winds will shift out of the north at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph throughout the night.

Tuesday we see a drop in our afternoon temps with our highs dropping into the low 50s, again seeing some chilly temps throughout the entire day with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Our overnight lows return to the low 30s, and winds shift out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday is basically a carbon copy of Tuesday as we see highs in the low 50s once again, winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph all day and temps dropping to the low 30s for overnight lows.

Thursday our temps increase ever so slightly as we receive some southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Our afternoon highs increase to the mid to upper 50s. Winds continue as we go into the nighttime hours out of the south, but weaken to just 5 mph. Lows return to the low 30s.