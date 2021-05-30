KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday, May the 30th

A cloudy day with highs that got to the mid 80s. A breeze from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour helped it feel cooler. Overnight lows are slightly above average with upper 60s. A stallied front starting to move beginning of next week keeps rain chances in the Concho Valley. Temperatures are slowly cooling down into the 80s.

Next week, a weak front slowly moves south. This front will bring rain chances and a slight cool down for our high temperatures. Temperatures get in the 80s for highs. There is plenty of moisture in our atmosphere to keep rain chances through next week. As this slow moving front does have enough energy to bring some strong storms. The biggest threat is large amounts of rainfall leading to flooding. The overnight hours during the week is when we will see most of our rain.