Temps remained warm and above average once again this afternoon with afternoon highs ranging from the low 90s to the low 100s. Winds have been out of the south at about 10-15 mph. We’ve seen mostly cloudy skies and some severe storms have been in and out of the area. The entire Concho Valley is under a severe thunderstorm watch, and isolated areas have been put under actual severe thunderstorm warnings. We saw a severe storm in Tom Green County and it has since moved northeast into Runnels County. This storm brought some hail and gusty winds along with it. We’re currently seeing a pretty large storm reach into the western portions of Crockett County as well as Reagan County. This storm is continuing to move further into the Concho Valley and is bringing hail along with increased rain. All of these storms are generally moving in the east and northeast directions. We will continue to see isolated thunderstorms across the area for the rest of our Sunday. For our overnight hours, as we pass midnight these showers will start to lessen in severity and in presence. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Temps will drop down to the upper 60s and low to mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy.