Temps remained warm and above average once again this afternoon with afternoon highs ranging from the low 90s to the low 100s. Winds have been out of the south at about 10-15 mph. We’ve seen mostly cloudy skies and some severe storms have been in and out of the area. The entire Concho Valley is under a severe thunderstorm watch, and isolated areas have been put under actual severe thunderstorm warnings. We saw a severe storm in Tom Green County and it has since moved northeast into Runnels County. This storm brought some hail and gusty winds along with it. We’re currently seeing a pretty large storm reach into the western portions of Crockett County as well as Reagan County. This storm is continuing to move further into the Concho Valley and is bringing hail along with increased rain. All of these storms are generally moving in the east and northeast directions. We will continue to see isolated thunderstorms across the area for the rest of our Sunday. For our overnight hours, as we pass midnight these showers will start to lessen in severity and in presence. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Temps will drop down to the upper 60s and low to mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy.
San Angelo74°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon81°F Fair Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden79°F Fair Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
