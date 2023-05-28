We saw some clear skies through our early afternoon hours, but we’ve seen our clouds reappear across the area since then and some very isolated storms actually forming across the area as well. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 15 mph. Afternoon highs reached into the upper 70s to mid 80s for the Concho Valley. As we go into the evening we will see our temps drop to the mid 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. We will continue to see some isolated storms overnight and these storms may bring heavy rainfall.

For our Memorial day we will see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. We will see cloudy skies through the morning and most of the afternoon as well as isolated rain chances, though through the later afternoon hours our skies will start to become clear. Overnight skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop down to the low to mid 60s once again.