Saw some showers earlier throughout our Sunday morning and afternoon. Afternoon highs ranged from the low 70s to upper 80s across the area. As we go into the evening our temps will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.

For our Monday as we start our workweek we will see afternoon highs reach into the upper 80s and possible 90s for some areas. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph and skies will be mostly sunny. For Monday evening our temps will drop down to the mid 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Skies will increase their cloud coverage and we’ll see some isolated thunderstorms across the area.

Tuesday afternoon we will see sunny conditions and temps will reach the low to mid 90s for afternoon highs. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. We will see isolated thunderstorms for our later afternoon hours and into our evening hours. Overnight temps will drop to the mid 60s for lows. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.