Showers and storms will continue to move eastward across the Concho Valley through the evening and overnight hours, some storms could be severe with large hails and strong winds.

Monday conditions begin to clear out and temperatures return to the 90s for afternoon highs. Overnight lows will fall into 60s. Similar conditions are expected for Tuesday as well although some increased cloud coverage could keep the area slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday another round of possible showers and storms expected for the region as the dryline resets to west and begin moving eastward during the evening and overnight hours. 30% chance for some rain with the next system not looking to have the same severe risk. Most of the severe weather will likely stay off to the northeast of the area.

Skies clear out for Friday and into the weekend with temperatures climbing up into the upper 90s and seeing the first 100 degrees day this weekend would not be out of the question for some locations.