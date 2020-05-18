KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday May 17th

Clear skies across the Concho Valley and most of Texas today, while the rest of the country saw more active weather. The upper level pattern will help to keep things fairly quiet for the next several days. A ridge of warm air will move over the Great Plains and then become trapped between two low pressure systems, one over the Eastern US and the other in the Pacific Northwest. That constant high pressure will keep things dry most of next week with high temperatures reaching into the triple digits by mid week.

Towards the end of next week the high pressure will begin to break down and weaken, allowing for some cooler air and clouds to return with a chance of some showers going into the weekend.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.