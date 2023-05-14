A bit humid outside for our Mothers Day. Temps are already in the upper 70s for some of us across the Concho Valley with temps continuing to rise. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s for some. Skies have been mostly cloudy and we’ve seen a few very isolated showers. These very isolated rain chances will continue through our overnight hours tonight. Temps will drop to the low to mid 60s overnight and skies will remain mostly cloudy.

For our Monday as we start our workweek, we will see afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the area. Showers will be pretty prominent across the area as well through the afternoon, and much more widespread than what we saw for this Sunday. Overnight temps will drop to the low 60s once again. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and we’ll hold onto some continued showers through the later evening and possible overnight hours.