KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday May 10th

Monday will start off the week with a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for another day before we return to the 90s for the majority of this week. Late Monday evening and into Tuesday morning a couple of showers and thunderstorms will pass through the Concho Valley. The severe threat is low, but storms could produce some damaging winds and large hail. The severe threat will mainly be focused in the western counties as storms will begin to weaken during the overnight hours as they progress to the east.

Tuesday through Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with high in the mid 90s and lows in upper 60s. We then see another chance for some rain on Friday night and into your weekend.