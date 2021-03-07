KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday, March the 7th

A nice warm day with highs that got to the upper 60s with a few clouds. Overnight temperatures cool down to the mid 40s. The rest of the week is warming up for our highs and winds on the breezy side. First part of the week temperatures are in the mid 70s. Middle of the week highs are in the low 80s.

The end of the week brings a cold front and low pressure. Highs are back in the low 70s and scattered rain chances during the weekend.