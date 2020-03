A nice day with mid 70s for highs. Clouds roll in for the evening and the start of the week. A cold front quickly moves through Monday. A few storms are possible with this system. Highs behind the front get back to more normal for this time of year, in the mid 70s.

Friday our next low pressure and cold front bring back rain. This cold front will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs are in the low 70s.