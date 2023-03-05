A very nice Sunday as afternoon highs raised into the mid 80s for much of us across the Concho Valley. Winds did pick up out of the south around 15 mph for some slightly breezy conditions this afternoon. We’ve also been seeing several high level clouds throughout the area, though remaining sunny through these thin cirrus clouds. As we pass sunset and start to head into our evening hours, temps will drop, going as far as the low 50s for our lows overnight. Winds will decrease slightly at 5-10 mph yet will still be out of the south. Our skies remain very similar overnight with mostly clear skies, though a few clouds will move through the area.

As we start our workweek we continue seeing the 80s across the area, with highs returning to the mid 80s, and possible upper 80s. Winds will shift, now out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Similar conditions to our day today, as we also see mostly clear skies throughout our Monday. As we head into the evening temps drop to the upper 50s for a fairly warm night. Winds out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies once again remain mostly clear overnight.

Looking ahead to our Tuesday temps drop slightly with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, though going further into our afternoon they shift out of the east. The skies gain some cloud coverage and we see mostly cloudy skies through our day. Going into our overnight hours temps drop to the low 50s. Skies remain mostly cloudy and we see some isolated showers move through the area after midnight. Winds out of the east at 10-15 mph.