A cool down for some of us this afternoon, though southern counties actually seeing an increase in their temperatures for this Sunday. Afternoon highs ranging from the low 70s to upper 80s, possible low 90s. Winds have been out of the west northwest around 15 mph and we’ve seen very sunny skies. As we head into our overnight hours our temps will drop to the low 40s for our overnight lows. Winds tonight will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph though as we pass midnight, our winds shift now out of the east northeast. Mostly clear skies going into the evening as well.

As we start our workweek we see another dip in our temps as afternoon highs only reach the upper 60s to low 70s as a cold front crosses through the area. With this we could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms not only through the afternoon, but possibly leading into the evening hours as well. Mostly sunny skies for our morning though cloud coverage increasing throughout our afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. For our evening hours temps drop to the mid to upper 40s for lows and skies remain mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Tuesday our temps only reach the low to mid 60s for afternoon highs. Winds will increase and will be out of the north northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy for both the morning and evening. As we head into the overnight hours our temps drop to the upper 40s for lows, and we have another slight chance at seeing some isolated showers. Lastly, our winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.