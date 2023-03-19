A pretty Sunday as we finish out our spring break, still seeing some below average temps, though a little warmer than expected today. Afternoon highs got into the mid 50s to low 60s for the area, with winds out of the south around 10 mph. Some clouds stuck around for the early morning hours but we cleared out throughout the afternoon and have been seeing some sunny conditions. As we head into the overnight hours we’ll see clouds regain into the area, for mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start their increase and will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Temps drop down to the upper 30s tonight for a slight warm up as compared to last nights lows.

Looking as we start our workweek off with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and mostly cloudy skies for our afternoon. Winds will increase in the morning out of the south at 15-20 mph, and increasing further into the afternoon still out of the south, but at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Passing sunset we’ll cool down, though not as cool as we had been seeing, with lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, and skies remain mostly cloudy.

For our Tuesday we remain windy with winds out of the south southwest at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, and temps start their warming trend with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 70s. Skies remain mostly cloud for the afternoon and overnight hours as well. Overnight lows return to the mid 50s, and winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.