A cool down for our temps with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 60 to mid 70s. Some places still seeing some slightly above average temps. Winds had shifted out of the north overnight and are out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. We’ve also seen mostly sunny skies with some high level clouds through the area, and mostly cloudy conditions expected into the evening and overnight hours. Temps tonight dropping down to the low 40s. Winds also shift again overnight out of the east at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Another slight cool down for our Monday as we start our workweek with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Winds tomorrow out of the east around 10 mph, and mostly sunny conditions continue. Overnight we see our cloud coverage start to increase, as well as some isolated showers across the Concho Valley. Winds will still be out of the east, but at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

As we look to our Tuesday we see temps reach the mid 60s once again for our afternoon highs. Clouds remain in the area from the night prior and we see mostly cloudy skies all afternoon. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph throughout our day, and as we head into the evening hours winds will shift out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. Temps will drop down to the upper 40s for overnight lows, and skies remain mostly cloudy.