Partly cloudy skies for our Sunday afternoon with afternoon highs reaching into the low to mid 80s for the area. We’ve also seen some continued isolated showers for portions of the Concho Valley. As we go into the evening we will see temps cool down to the low 60s once again, very similar to what we saw last night. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight and winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph, though as we pass midnight our winds will shift out of the north.

For the start of our workweek we see afternoon highs in the low to possible upper 80s for our Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we have very isolated rain chances through the day. As we go into our evening hours our temps will drop to the mid 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy, and isolated showers will continue for our early overnight hours.