We reached an afternoon high of 112 degrees here in San Angelo, once again breaking our previous daily afternoon high record of 105 degrees back in 2011; and if we would have seen this just a week prior to today we all would have freaked out for tying a previous all time afternoon high. Skies have been sunny and winds have calmed and are out of the southwest around 15 mph. As we go into the evening we will see our temps drop to the upper 70s and possible low 80s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. We also have the chance of seeing some isolated showers.

As we start our workweek our afternoon highs are expected to be very similar to what we saw today, with a possible slight increase. Skies will be sunny all afternoon and winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. As we go into the evening we may see some isolated showers and temps will drop to the 70s for overnight lows. Skies will gain cloud coverage through the early evening and clear overnight. Winds will be out of the south around 15 mph.