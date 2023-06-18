We reached an afternoon high of 102 degrees here in San Angelo. Skies have been sunny for the majority of the area, though we’ve seen some thunderstorms throughout portions of Kimble county. As we go into the evening our temps will drop to the mid to upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.

For our afternoon tomorrow s we start our workweek we will see near record breaking temps and highs expected from 100 to 110 degrees, and very possible to surpass these temps as well. Skies will be sunny, though we could see some isolated showers through the late afternoon as we transition into our early evening hours. Overnight temps drop to the 70s once again and skies remain partly cloudy.