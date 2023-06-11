Another hot afternoon for the Concho Valley with warmer afternoon highs than what we saw yesterday. Most of us reached triple digits. Our skies have been very sunny, though we have seen some storms for our northeastern counties. As we go into our evening our temps will cool into the lower 70s and possible upper 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.

For the start of our workweek we will see afternoon highs in the mid 100s for yet once again an above average afternoon for the area. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight temps will cool down to the low to mid 70s. Skies overnight will be mostly clear once again.