We reached back into the triple digits for our afternoon highs across much of the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with some slight breezy conditions. Skies have been very sunny with few high clouds through the area. As we go into the evening our temps will gradually cool down into the upper 70s once again for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear though we will have some isolated storms move into our northwestern counties. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Monday afternoon as we’re starting our work-week we will see afternoon highs back into the triple digits with a slight increase as compared to what we saw for our Sunday afternoon. Skies will be sunny and blue. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. For our Monday night our temps will drop to the upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.