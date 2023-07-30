We hit an afternoon high of 102 degrees once again here in San Angelo. We have seen a few clouds develop throughout the area, but mostly sunny skies continued on our Sunday afternoon. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph. As we go into the evening our temps will gradually cool back to the low and mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph though as we pass midnight they will shift out of the southwest.

As we start our workweek we will see another afternoon with temps mixing in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. A slight increase in our temps is possible. Skies will be mostly sunny once again with few clouds developing through the later afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and transitioning out of the south southeast as we transition into the evening. As we follow through into the evening our temps will gradually decrease back to the mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the night and our winds will continue out of the south southeast around 10 mph.