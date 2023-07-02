Temps reached into the lower 90s for most of the Concho valleys afternoon highs. Skies have been mostly sunny though some clouds have popped up through the later afternoon hours as well as some storms for our southeastern counties. Winds have been fairly calm and out of the south southeast around 5 mph. As we go into the evening our storms will dissipate and temps will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s for our overnight lows once again. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and winds will be out of the south southeast around 5-10 mph.

For our Monday afternoon as we start our workweek we will see our temps start to increase, with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 90s, close to the triple digits once again. Skies will be mostly sunny, but gain cloud coverage as we go further into the afternoon and become partly cloudy. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For our Monday evening we will see temps drop to the low 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will still be out of the south at 5-10 mph.