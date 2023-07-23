Another day hitting the triple digits across the area. Skies have been mostly sunny though a few clouds have been in and out of the area. Winds have been out of the east northeast around 10 mph. As we go into the evening our temps will drop to the mid to upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, and winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph though shifting out of the south as we pass midnight.

Tomorrow as we start the workweek we will see afternoon highs a degree or two warmer than what we saw today. Skies will be very sunny through our Monday and winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph though further into the afternoon they will shift out of the east southeast. As we get further into the evening hours our temps will gradually cool down to the upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be very clear and winds will be out of the east southeast around 10 mph though as we pass midnight our winds will shift directions once again and become out of the south southwest.