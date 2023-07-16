Another hot day for the area, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and into the low triple digits. Skies have been sunny for the majority of our Sunday, as we’re finishing the weekend. Winds are out of the south around 10 mph. As we go into the evening our temps will gradually cool down and level out in the upper 70s once again for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be out of the south southeast around 10 mph.

As we start our workweek we will continue to see our above average afternoon temperatures, with highs expected back in the triple digits with some areas reaching close to 105 degrees. Skies will be sunny once again. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph and we could see some slightly gusty conditions through the earlier morning hours. For tomorrow night our temps will drop back into the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.